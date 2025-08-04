Rhea Ripley suffers a huge, unfortunate botch on WWE SummerSlam 2025

The first match on Night Two of SummerSlam 2025 was the Triple Threat title bout featuring Rhea Ripley, Naomi, and IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. The night didn't end well for Mami as she not only took the pin from Naomi, who retained her title, but also suffered an unfortunate botch during the match.The three-way bout was packed with high-voltage action from bell to bell. However, during the match, Rhea Ripley experienced an unfortunate botch as her wrestling trunks loosened, exposing her innerwear at the back.Ripley's wrestling trunks caused similar issues for Mami several times during the bout, but, being a professional, the former WWE champion managed to keep things under control.This isn't the first time Rhea has faced issues in the ring due to her gear. She has faced a similar situation in the past, but managed it like a professional even then. However, the SummerSlam incident would re-ignite a conversation about whether she should move away from her current gear.Check out the botch from The Eradicator's Triple Threat SummerSlam bout here.Rhea Ripley talks about the evolution of her appearance in WWEIn a recent appearance on Haroons' YouTube channel, Mami was shown an old picture from her NXT days, when she had blond hair and looked completely different from now, and was asked about her evolution.While explaining her change, Rhea Ripley expressed that her older self was the innocent version of herself that was long gone from this world.&quot;Well, as you can see, I grew the hell up, first of all. The difference is that smile is fake, this one is real. She was not happy, not confident, very, very insecure. So, that would be the biggest difference. I don't care what people think about me anymore because this Rhea Ripley, she's dead to the world. She died a long time ago. She's innocent, and I'm glad that she's gone,&quot; Ripley said. (00:06 - 00:32)With yet another loss in a major title match, it will be interesting to see what's next for Ripley, whether she remains in the title contention or moves forward in a different direction.