Rhea Ripley takes a cheeky dig at Rhea Ripley; responds to Damian Priest's hilarious 'shot' ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are two of the biggest WWE Superstars today. Both achieved immense success together as part of The Judgment Day. While the duo is no longer in the same faction, they continue to be friends outside the ring.

Ad

The Archer of Infamy and Mami briefly worked together on WWE TV after being kicked out of The Judgment Day. They are popularly known as The Terror Twins. Priest is currently in a feud against Drew McIntyre on SmackDown, while Ripley is trying to secure a shot at the Women's World Championship held by IYO SKY.

Recently, Damian Priest shared a message on his Instagram story mentioning Rhea Ripley. Priest highlighted how he was trying to raise Ripley in the best way possible, but she didn't listen. The Nightmare responded to the former World Heavyweight Champion's post by taking a cheeky dig at herself.

Ad

Trending

"Just a little demon,” Ripley wrote on her Instagram Story.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ripley reacts to Damian Priest's Instagram Story

Rhea Ripley reacts to her embarrassing moment

Former Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley locked horns with her archrival Liv Morgan at a recent live event at Dortmund. The two faced each other in a hardcore Street Fight. Mami yet again picked a massive victory over Morgan.

Ad

At one point during the bout, Ripley ripped her innerwear, nearly suffering a wardrobe malfunction. Luckily, Mami's t-shirt saved her from an embarrassing moment. For those unaware, she was sporting a Damian Priest t-shirt during the contest.

On X/Twitter, a fan uploaded a post-match clip featuring Ripley, where she was seen adjusting her top. Mami shared a hilarious reaction to the incident.

"My @ArcherOfInfamy shirt said, 'You ain’t gonna see my terror twin's twins.'”

With WrestleMania 41 inching closer, it will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led lead creative team adds Ripley to the Women's World Title match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback