Rhea Ripley takes a major shot at Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was left in shambles when she was betrayed by Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam. Ever since the PLE, Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan have been constantly insulting her and Damian Priest on social media. After this week’s RAW, however, Mami was the one who fired the shots at Liv and Dom.

This week’s WWE RAW was held in Providence, Rhode Island. Interestingly, one of The Eradicator’s supporters came to the arena with a hilarious poster. Ripley took to her official Instagram account and shared the picture of the poster ridiculing Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio via a story.

Here is a screengrab of her story.

Screengrab of Rhea Ripley's Instagram Story

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were demolished by The New Judgment Day last week, with The Punisher being made to watch Mami getting beaten up by Liv Morgan. This week, they gained a slight upper hand by preventing them from having free reign over LWO after securing a win thanks to Morgan’s interference.

Trending

Interestingly, one of Ripley’s potential allies also gained a big win tonight. Moreover, Mami furthered her bond with him via a special gesture following RAW.

Rhea Ripley congratulates Jey Uso after his win

Adam Pearce has announced a number-one contender tournament for the Intercontinental Championship. This week, the first round of matches kicked off, and Jey Uso won his Triple Threat bout against Karrion Kross and Kofi Kingston. Following his win, The Yeet Man received a special congratulations from Rhea Ripley, who retweeted WWE’s tweet announcing his win.

Expand Tweet

Notably, Jey Uso has been trying to establish a close connection with Ripley after she started having issues with Dominik Mysterio. Additionally, Mami seems to be interested in him as well, and the duo has already exchanged some flirty messages on social media.

Recently, The Eradicator even wished a Happy Birthday to Mr. Yeet via a special message that carried a red rose emoji. It would be interesting to see if Jey Uso is by the side of The Terror Twins at Bash in Berlin against The New Judgment Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.