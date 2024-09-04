Rhea Ripley takes a shot at Dominik Mysterio after RAW injury; hints at Jey Uso romance

Rhea Ripley has taken to social media to take a major shot at Dominik Mysterio after sustaining an injury on WWE RAW this week. She also hinted at a romance with Jey Uso.

The Eradicator teamed up with Damian Priest to take on her ex-boyfriend Dominik Mysterio and his new girlfriend Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Bash in Berlin, which they won. They were all involved in a brawl on the fallout episode of the red brand, which saw Mami injure her leg. She also appeared in the main event of the show and interacted with Main Event Jey after RAW went off air.

Trending

Rhea Ripley shared a clip on X of her and Damian Priest eating some chicken tenders to celebrate their victory at WWE Bash in Berlin. Dominik Mysterio loves chicken tenders, so this was a direct shot at him. Mami and Jey Uso have been flirting on RAW for some time and now, she was wearing his shirt in the video.

"Celebrating our victory at Bash in Berlin in the most fitting way... JUICY, FRESH, HOT chicken tenders WITH ranch! Eat your heart out losers!" she wrote.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman points out the one major problem with Rhea Ripley

The Eradicator is undoubtedly one of the biggest female stars in the industry. She is massively over with the fans and has held numerous world titles.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman had one major criticism for Mami. He said that Rhea Ripley should do more hitting and less talking.

"There's no denying that she is over like Rover. That crowd was popping. They were ready for her. She got herself in great shape. She's got the look, the black lipstick, the black hair. I just don't like her on the mic. I need less talking and more beating people up," he said.

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see whether Rhea Ripley will be the one to dethrone Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback