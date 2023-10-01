Rhea Ripley takes a shot at several WWE stars including Becky Lynch, sends a message to Dominik Mysterio

Ahead of tonight's NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley took to social media to showcase her support for Dominik Mysterio.

Mysterio will be defending the North American Championship against Trick Williams at the show, with Dragon Lee serving as the match's special guest referee.

Taking to Instagram, Ripley mocked every other competitor by covering their face with a clown emoji and who will be in action at No Mercy except Dominik.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story:

Last month, Mysterio won the North American Title by defeating Wes Lee and ending his historic reign in the process.

He has successfully defended the title against Dragon Lee Sami Zayn and even defeated Mustafa Ali in a Triple Threat Match also involving Lee.

Elsewhere, on the NXT No Mercy card, Becky Lynch will defend the NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton. The match will headline the show. The card also includes Bron Breakker, Baron Corbin, and other top names.

Rhea Ripley revealed her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley recently spoke quite highly of Dominik Mysterio and revealed her favorite thing about him.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator claimed that her favorite thing about Mysterio is his supportive nature and how he has always had her back.

"My favorite thing about Dom Dom? Man, what is there not to love about Dom Dom? My favorite thing is just how supportive he truly is to me. We have come a long way in our little relationship, and he's always had my back," Ripley said.

Mysterio has been in Ripley's corner for the majority of her matches and vice versa. The reigning Women's World Champion is currently on hiatus from television. Hence, No Mercy could be a tough test for the North American Champion.

Are you rooting for Dominik Mysterio to retain at No Mercy?