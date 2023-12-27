Rhea Ripley takes subtle shot at CM Punk ahead of WWE event

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has taken a subtle shot at CM Punk ahead of his first WWE match in a decade.

CM Punk will be in action tonight at a WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden in New York. He will be competing against The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio in his first match with the promotion since 2014. The 45-year-old returned to the world of professional wrestling in 2021 on the 2nd edition of AEW Rampage.

However, his time in AEW was marred by injuries and backstage issues. The final straw for AEW President Tony Khan came at AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium. CM Punk and Jack Perry got into a backstage altercation just before the event started, and it led to the 45-year-old being fired by the company.

WWE shared a video with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest ahead of Dominik Mysterio's match against the controversial star tonight at Madison Square Garden. Ripley then claimed that Mysterio is going to prove that he is the "Best in the World" during his match against Punk tonight.

Bill Apter praises WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently praised Rhea Ripley for changing WWE's women's division.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter praised Rhea Ripley for her ring presence. He added that the Women's World Champion has really stood out in 2023.

"Absolutely amazing. I don't think Rhea was the best overall in-ring performer. I still look to Charlotte Flair on that very high pedestal of an in-ring performer. But both of them, their ring presence is amazing, but I think that Rhea has really stood out this year, and changed a lot in the whole division of the way attitudes go in the ladies division." [18:56 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

CM Punk's return has captivated the WWE Universe and he has already announced that he plans on winning the Men's Royal Rumble match next month. Only time will tell if the veteran can punch his ticket to WrestleMania 40 by winning the Royal Rumble next month in Tampa Bay.

Have you enjoyed Rhea Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion so far? Do you think Ivy Nile has a chance to pull off the upset on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW on January 1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.