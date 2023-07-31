Rhea Ripley taunts 28-year-old WWE star; Dominik Mysterio left in splits

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio appeared at the WWE NXT Great American Bash on Sunday. During the broadcast, the duo came face to face with 28-year-old Dragon Lee backstage.

Dominik defended his North American Championship in a Triple-Threat Match against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee on the show. He needed a lot of help from Mami to overcome his two opponents and retain his title.

Before the match, Dragon Lee ran into the two members of Judgment Day backstage. They called him a Rey Mysterio wannabe and taunted him. Lee made it clear that he had his own backstory and was looking to make a mark in the company.

His comments prompted Rhea Ripley to call him “Batman,” which made Dominik Mysterio crack and laugh before making it clear that he wrote his own story, unlike his father.

Following the Great American Bash, Mami took to Twitter to share the video of the segment with the following message:

"I know who you are… Batman," Ripley tweeted.

The duo’s appearances on WWE NXT have helped increase the show’s ratings and given some rising superstars a good run. It’s unclear whether Dominik Mysterio will hold the title for some time or drop it soon.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley could defend her WWE Women’s World Championship against a few upcoming stars in big matches on the brand.

Rhea Ripley was initially booked to squash top star on WWE premium live event

The Nightmare took on Zelina Vega in a high-profile contest at Backlash for her title in Puerto Rico. Many fans hoped to see Vega defeat Ripley for the title as she is of Puerto Rican descent.

Instead, the company had other plans for the former Women's Tag Team Champion. There were talks of having her take a quick loss at the event.

According to Fightful Select, WWE originally planned for Rhea Ripley to squash Zelina Vega at Backlash to retain her title. However, plans were changed, and Vega got a chance to put up a good fight against Mami.

The contest ended up helping Vega showcase her in-ring skills and earned her applause from the Peurto Rican crowd. It was good to see that the creative team decided to change the booking of the contest to give the challenger a fair fight.

Do you think Judgment Day will soon become the premier faction in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.