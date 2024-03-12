Rhea Ripley taunts 29-year-old WWE star with three-word message after loss on RAW

Rhea Ripley is sitting on her throne as the Women's World Champion of WWE RAW as her challenger Becky Lynch fends off opposition ahead of WrestleMania XL. This week, The Man took on Liv Morgan. Next Monday night, she has a date with Nia Jax. The bout will be contested under Last Woman Standing rules.

After the Irish star put away Liv Morgan, it appears the former SmackDown Women's Champion is out of the picture for the time being. The direction creative has taken in recent weeks seemed to suggest that the 29-year-old could be added to the Show of Shows title match.

Earlier today on Instagram, Ripley took the opportunity to taunt Morgan after bypassing the latter on RAW:

"Hello old friend," wrote Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley's Instagram story.

Liv Morgan returned to WWE after months of hiatus at Royal Rumble in January. Despite her repeated attempts at earning a title contest against Mami, she fell just short each time.

Liv Morgan is not done with the WWE Women's World Champion

In the past year's time, Rhea Ripley became a top star of the Stamford-based promotion. While a large portion of her title reign saw the Aussie staying away from the ring and focusing more on The Judgment Day shenanigans, her stock rose owing to her character work and increasing popularity.

When she met Liv Morgan this past Monday night on RAW, the former SmackDown Women's Champion let Ripley know that the belt would not be in her possession for long.

The issues between these two began during the summer of last year when The Judgment Day star injured Morgan. Subsequently, the latter's tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, received several title shots at Mami but failed to capture the belt. Upon the 29-year-old's return, all she cares about is taking down Mami.

Do you see Liv Morgan becoming WWE Women's World Champion on RAW this year? Share your thoughts!