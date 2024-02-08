Liv Morgan jokes that she could beat former WWE Champion

Liv Morgan has been a woman on a mission ever since her return at WWE Royal Rumble on January 27th. She has now claimed that she could even defeat one of the company's strongest male stars.

Morgan made an impactful comeback during the battle royal, entering at number 30. She wound up eliminating the debuting Jade Cargill in the closing moments of the bout. As far as she is concerned, a WrestleMania showdown with Rhea Ripley is on the horizon.

Liv did not waste time before addressing her issues with the Judgment Day star, who put her on the bench last year during the summer. Talking about her state of mind and how she feels at the moment on WWE's The Bump, Liv Morgan claimed that she could defeat Bobby Lashley if she wanted:

"Bobby, I just came off a six month major injury, are you kidding me?" She informed The All Mighty that if her and B-Fab have a match, she is winning. "I feel like, I might be able to beat you right now!" [From 1:03:34 to 1:03:44]

Currently, Bobby Lashley, Street Profits, and the faction's latest addition, B-Fab, are members of the SmackDown roster, while Liv Morgan is part of RAW. Nonetheless, it seems the latter is ready to stake her claim of being at the top of the division once again.

Bobby Lashley reveals he had been eyeing B-Fab to join his faction on WWE SmackDown for months

Since B-Fab showed an interest in joining Bobby Lashley's faction, the former WWE Champion had it in the back of his mind that she should be a member. On the latest episode of SmackDown, she officially joined.

During The Bump, Lashley disclosed that B-Fab kept saying she was going to prove that she was a worthy addition. The All Mighty added that the fact she has their back is a good start, but now he needs to know what else she can give to the group:

"I was like, at this point, I don't think you should even talk to me about the ideas. Just show me. Show me what you want to do, show me what you're capable of doing," Lashley dictated. "Her kind of showing that she has our back is huge, but I think the next step is for her to show what else she can bring to the group." [From 49:44 to 50:04]

It seems The All Mighty is on a collision course with Karrion Kross on the Road to WrestleMania. The Doomwalker recently predicted that violence is coming soon.

