Rhea Ripley teases alliance with major WWE champion ahead of RAW return

Rhea Ripley showed her support for a major WWE Superstar ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. The Eradicator is advertised to speak on tonight's episode of the red brand after missing last week's show due to being on her honeymoon with AEW star Buddy Matthews.

Ahead of tonight's show, Ripley took to her Instagram story to tease an alliance with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. The Buff Barbie will be teaming up with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to battle Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match this Saturday night at Elimination Chamber. Rhea Ripley shared a selfie while wearing a Tiffany Stratton t-shirt on Instagram, and you can check it out in the image below.

The 28-year-old showed support for Stratton today on social media. [Image credit: Screenshot of Rhea Ripley's Instagram story]

Ripley is not on the card for Elimination Chamber 2025 but is scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY next Monday night on WWE RAW. The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Major WWE star claims he was not trying to hug Rhea Ripley on RAW

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio recently claimed that he was not attempting to hug Rhea Ripley last month on WWE RAW.

Ripley captured the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan last month. After the match, Dirty Dom attempted to reconcile with his former love interest, but she decided to hit him with a low blow instead.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mysterio denied trying to hug Ripley. The former North American Champion claimed that he was trying to steal the Women's World Championship back for Liv Morgan, but it did not go as planned.

"I did not hug, I'm not even gonna say her name because she's like Voldemort, but I can say his name because we're cool. Like I said, I've said this before, it was a plan that Liv and I had. If for whatever reason something went south, which it did, I would go in for a hug and try and steal the title and convince her that I was back on her side. Just to steal the title and take it back to Liv and we'd figure it out once we had the title. It did not go our way and obviously you saw what happened of me getting, whatever, next question." [From 1:05 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Liv Morgan has the chance to earn another title match against Rhea Ripley if she wins the Women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend. Only time will tell if Rhea Ripley can defeat IYO SKY next week and walk into WWE WrestleMania 41 as the reigning Women's World Champion.

