Rhea Ripley reunited with her sister amid honeymoon

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley reunited with her sister during her honeymoon. The Women's World Champion married AEW star Buddy Matthews in June 2024.

Ripley who is on her honeymoon was present in Australia to watch Matthews battle Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada at AEW Grand Slam over the weekend. Ripley's sister, Calista Bennett, shared several photos with The Eradicator on Instagram and noted that they had recently reunited.

Ripley reacted to her sister's post on Instagram and noted that she missed her already.

"Miss ya already ❤️," she wrote.

Ripley sends heartfelt message to her sister. [Image credit: Screenshot of Ripley's comment on Calista Bennet's Instagram post]

Ripley may not be at tonight's episode of WWE RAW in North Carolina owing to being on her honeymoon. The 28-year-old will be defending her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY on the RAW after Elimination Chamber on March 3. The Eradicator accidentally cost SKY her Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match earlier this month on the red brand.

Bill Apter makes bold prediction about Rhea Ripley's upcoming title defense on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Apter predicted that Ripley would retain the title next month. However, he added that the match could showcase IYO SKY's in-ring abilities more than the champion's. Apter also noted that having big matches on Netflix was a great idea to get wrestling fans to keep tuning in every week.

"I think it's a great idea to draw people to Netflix, trying to keep that Netflix audience coming back every week for something special and my prediction is Rhea retains the belt in what will be an excellent match that will showcase IYO SKY more so than Rhea Ripley," Apter said. [6:55 - 7:15]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this month and selected WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton as her opponent at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows in April.

