Rhea Ripley teases recruiting former US Champion as the newest Judgment Day member

Rhea Ripley called a former United States Champion in the Judgment Day locker room and teased recruiting him as the sixth member of the faction. The superstar in question revealed he is interested in possibly doing business.

The superstar in question is none other than former United States Champion Andrade. This week on RAW, Andrade walked into the locker room, with Damian Priest asking what he wanted before Rhea Ripley revealed that she had called him in. Dominik Mysterio recently hinted at wanting Andrade in The Judgment Day.

Andrade said that he is all about business and, while not giving a concrete answer, teased being interested. It seems as though talks will go ahead more when Dominik Mysterio is there, as he has a direct connection to the former US Champion. That's what Rhea Ripley told Andrade.

Dominik was absent from this week's episode of RAW, but that didn't stop The Judgment Day from wreaking havoc. Apart from just the mind games that Ripley played on Becky Lynch, Damian Priest would defeat R-Truth.

Not only this, but JD McDonagh and Finn Balor came out to take DiY out at ringside, and the ensuing chaos ensured a win for Priest.

Priest and Balor were furious all episode long after Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced that they would be defending the Undisputed Tag Team Titles in a Six-Pack ladder match challenge at WrestleMania 40.