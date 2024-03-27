Rhea Ripley teases unexpected new alliance with 38-year-old WWE star following RAW

Rhea Ripley is on top of her game during this WrestleMania season, arguably above every other WWE Superstar on the women's roster. Be that as it may, one who has shown a drastic change in the character of late is Candice LeRae.

While Ripley and Becky Lynch, her opponent at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, wound up brawling after the Irish star punched "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, Candice LeRae picked up a win elsewhere on the card. She made quick work of Ivy Nile, but her tag team partner Indi Hartwell was not too pleased. LeRae used the bottom rope for leverage, going slow-burn with her heel turn.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea Ripley surprised the WWE Universe with her pictures standing alongside Candice LeRae. One was a throwback, while another was a recent click. The Women's World Champion also added a cryptic message to it.

"The more things change, the more things stay the same 😈," wrote Ripley.

Swipe the post below to view the images of Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae together:

Candice LeRae's supposed heel turn was met with a mixed reaction from fans online, as she was involved in a controversial angle with Maxxine Dupri a few weeks ago. Former WWE writer Vince Russo reiterated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that this was a mistake on the part of the creative team following the latest episode.

Rhea Ripley made a similar turn to the dark side in WWE before a surge in popularity

In 2022, Rhea Ripley formed a tag team with Liv Morgan, and the two contended for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38. A month later, though, the Aussie joined The Judgment Day with Edge and Damian Priest, and the rest is history.

While Candice LeRae returned to the Stamford-based promotion in September 2022, she barely had any substantial storyline to work with before the recent heel turn. While the current angle is controversial, it's not out of the realm of possibility that The Poison Pixie makes lemonade out of the opportunity at hand.

As of this writing, Candice LeRae is not booked for WrestleMania XL. It also appears her tag team partnership with Indi Hartwell is over.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you think Candice LeRae's heel turn has potential? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion