Rhea Ripley thanks fellow WWE star for loyalty "from day 1"

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is often compared to Roman Reigns as the top star of the WWE's women's division. Aside from holding the title, she is a member of The Judgment Day.

The Aussie had a rocky road to the top of the mountain. Everything changed for the better since joining The Judgment Day in early 2022. Ripley became part of the crew after Damian Priest aligned with the former patriarch of the faction, Edge, a month prior.

On account of her birthday, October 11, fellow stablemate Damian Priest wished her on Twitter/X. She responded by thanking the Senor Money in the Bank for his loyalty and friendship.

"Thank you for sticking with me from day 1 and putting up with my BS! Te Amo," Ripley's response to Damian Priest wishing her a happy birthday.

Rhea Ripley will face Shayna Baszler next week on WWE RAW. The show is the season premiere of the red brand, and the champion personally asked for the contest against the ex-UFC star after their altercation this past Monday night.

Rhea Ripley responds to her on-screen boyfriend on WWE TV

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley have been highly entertaining entities on WWE TV, according to a large section of the viewers.

Many look at them as a modern-day rendition of Edge and Lita. Ripley shared Dom's birthday wish post on Twitter and captioned it with the following:

"Gracias mi amor! Te Amo," directed at Dominik Mysterio.

Aside from many women on the red brand's roster hoping to get a shot at the world title, Rhea Ripley has a challenge from the rival brand. As it turns out, a 26-year-old star wants to step inside a cage to fight The Eradicator. Check it out here.

