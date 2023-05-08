"Dom Dom just became a euphemism for a** cheeks" - Twitter explodes as the WWE Universe believe current stars are replicating Lita and Edge

WWE Hall of Famer Lita became infamous for cheating on real-life boyfriend Matt Hardy circa 2005 with Edge. The company made the lemons it was given into lemonade, however, and used the publicized story for an on-screen rivalry between Hardy and the man who later became known as the "Rated-R Superstar."

Lita and Edge benefitted immensely from the pairing, and the duo were the best part of WWE TV throughout their run, according to many diehard fans. Even popular rapper Cardi B once cited the couple as her favorite (more on that in a bit).

Now, a new couple has emerged on-screen in the form of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. This paradigm is very different from Edge and Lita's relationship on account of both the young stars' real-life relationships with Buddy Mathews and Marie Juliette, respectively.

Nevertheless, the WWE Universe seemingly love the dynamic on-screen couple. A recent post of the two together has had many fans sharing their racy thoughts on the two. You can check some of them out below:

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley backstage at WWE Backlash Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley backstage at WWE Backlash 🇵🇷 https://t.co/TYrAUQ6OY1

Fear @WithFearWeFall @WrestlingWCC These two are destined to become that Lita and Edge of the modern era lol .. sorry Buddy Hardy @WrestlingWCC These two are destined to become that Lita and Edge of the modern era lol .. sorry Buddy Hardy

Sin Love @SinLove69 @WrestlingWCC Watch they’re gonna end up really hooking up one day @WrestlingWCC Watch they’re gonna end up really hooking up one day 😂

???? @HopefulSoxfan @WrestlingWCC She has a bf and he is engaged @WrestlingWCC She has a bf and he is engaged

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's pairing has a fresh appeal to it. An argument can be made that the SmackDown Women's Champion is the de facto leader of the Judgment Day.

Damian Priest recently brought this up to the table, and mentioned every single title that the stable could go after being exclusive to Monday nights, before reacting to a potential match against a top star. Read more here.

What Cardi B had to say about WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Lita

In a tweet from last year, rapper Cardi B commented on her favorite time period as a WWE fan, revealing that despite being a "Trish Stratus girl," she absolutely loved Edge and Lita.

"I used to love them….they was such a se*y a** couple …This was truly my wwe era …even tho I was a Trish Stratus girl I used to love this couple," wrote Cardi B.

You can check out Cardi's tweet here.

Years later, after Edge made a triumphant return to the ring in 2020, the legend commented on the "live s*x celebration" segment the Hall of Famers performed on RAW.

The Rated-R Superstar stated that it is something he has "erased," and that he believes wrestling unfortunately "gets put into a different category than any other production." Read more here.

Edge even recently claimed that he originally rejected the idea for the controversial segment. You can read more here.

