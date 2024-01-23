Rhea Ripley has three-word reaction to major WWE announcement

Three of WWE's top stars in the last two years have received the honor of representing the brand as part of a new release.

WWE 2K24 video game features a Cody Rhodes cover for the Standard Edition, while Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair share the cover of the Deluxe Edition. Ripley took to X earlier today, reacting to the reveal of the deluxe edition:

"LETS F’N GO!"

Rhea Ripley rose to superstardom over the course of 2022 with her breakout performance as part of The Judgment Day.

The Eradicator went on to win the SmackDown Women's Title from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania in 2023, was awarded the Women's World Championship belt in June, and to this day, she remains the titleholder.

WWE WrestleMania celebrates 40 years; a massive title match on the cards for Rhea Ripley?

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are arguably two of the biggest names in the women's division of WWE. If there is another superstar who stands as an equal, or above even, in terms of a draw, it has to be Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Last Monday night, after crossing paths, staredowns, and whatnot, Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch finally met in the ring. The duo cut a promo teasing the inevitable clash of generations.

The Irish star became the first female WWE Superstar to main event WrestleMania (and win) back in 2019. She remains an anomaly in that her meteoric rise happened unexpectedly, and The Man continues to surprise fans and retain her drawing power.

Celebrating forty years of the Show of Shows in 2024, expect the global juggernaut to pull out all the stops and make it the biggest spectacle yet.

Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch, at this point, seems like a foregone conclusion. Be that as it may, the company has Royal Rumble in a week's time to potentially throw a curveball.

