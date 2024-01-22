Did Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley make history with their WWE 2K24 cover? Exploring the facts

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair were announced as the cover superstars of the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition. Cody Rhodes joins them as one of the cover stars for the Standard Edition.

It's already a big goal for superstars to be featured on the cover of the aforementioned game, but both women on this year's cover have extra to celebrate.

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair made history with their recent WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition cover by being the first female superstars to be featured on the cover of the game's history for the past decade.

For those wondering, the first female star to be featured on the 2K games was Becky Lynch in 2020, wherein she shared the cover with Roman Reigns.

Forty Years of WrestleMania is another version of the game that honors the legends who performed at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Stars included on the cover include Andre The Giant, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Bret Hart, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Roman Reigns.

The Deluxe and Forty Years of WrestleMania editions are scheduled for worldwide release on March 5, 2024. The Standard Edition and the Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition will be released on March 8, 2024.

What did Triple H say about the cover stars of WWE 2K24?

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair had a fantastic 2023

When asked about the top stars that shined in the Stamford-based promotion in the past year, many would agree that Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley are among the top. Unsurprisingly, even Triple H recognizes their efforts.

In a tweet, The King of Kings stated that "well-deserved" was not enough to commend the efforts of Rhodes, Ripley, and Belair. Hunter congratulated the three stars for being the face of this year's WWE 2K game.

"I’d say @CodyRhodes, @BiancaBelairWWE, and @RheaRipley_WWE becoming @WWEgames cover stars is “well-deserved,” but that would be a massive understatement. Congratulations to three game-changing Superstars that have earned the right to be the faces of #WWE2K24."

How did Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Cody Rhodes discover they would be the cover stars for WWE 2K24?

As it turns out, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Cody Rhodes were not initially informed that they would be the cover stars for this year.

In a video released by the company, the three stars were told they were only doing a holiday shoot for 2K23. After the announcement from Triple H through a video message, they mentioned it has always been their goal to cover a video game.

It's definitely hard to think about any other superstars more fitting to grace the cover of WWE 2K24.

