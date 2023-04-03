Rhea Ripley has three-word response to Finn Balor's graphic head injury from WrestleMania 39

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has tweeted about the gruesome injury Finn Balor suffered during his Hell in a Cell Match with Edge at WrestleMania 39.

Night Two of the event featured some big matches and moments, but we also witnessed some unfortunate injuries. While Shane McMahon's tragic quad tear was the most prominent one, Balor's head cut was much more graphic.

It happened when Edge threw a ladder into his face, causing the match to be stopped for a little bit. Despite the injury, Finn Balor continued and put on an excellent performance opposite the WWE Hall of Famer inside Hell in a Cell. Check out the picture of the wound HERE. Please be aware that it is highly graphic in nature.

Rhea Ripley praised her fellow Judgment Day member for his toughness in a simple tweet. She tweeted that Balor was "tough as f***." You can check it out below:

Hopefully, Finn Balor can recover soon from this nasty injury. Meanwhile, Ripley herself got a little banged up from her match against Charlotte Flair on Night One of WrestleMania 39. The Eradicator didn't know whether or not she was knocked out after her physical battle with The Queen, but it now appears that she is doing fine.

What's next for Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor after WrestleMania 39?

With Rhea Ripley being the only member of The Judgment Day to win at WrestleMania 39, it makes sense for her to break away from the group. The Australian star is a singles champion now and could immediately turn babyface based on the ovation she received upon winning the SmackDown Women's Title.

If this indeed happens, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest will need to return to the drawing board. Their feud with Edge is entirely over, while Dom might want revenge on his father, Rey, after losing at WrestleMania 39. They could potentially recruit a new member, as the former Universal Champion teased himself.

Should Rhea Ripley leave The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below!

