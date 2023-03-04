Top free agent, Rhea Ripley's ex-partner - 5 stars who could join The Judgment Day after WWE WrestleMania 39

Judgment Day is one of WWE's most entertaining acts right now, with Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio playing their roles to perfection. However, there might be a new addition to the stable after WrestleMania 39.

Balor recently claimed Judgment Day will be expanding following The Show of Shows. If that is the case, it will be interesting to see the new member's dynamic within the group. Could we see an established tag team, another female star, or perhaps a power struggle?

There are several possibilities for Judgment Day heading forward. Let's look at which WWE stars may join them in the post-WrestleMania season, along with one who is yet to join the company!

#5. Liv Morgan has a history with Rhea Ripley

While she is firmly a babyface now, Liv Morgan could spark a lot of intrigue if she reunites with Rhea Ripley. The two have been linked together over the past year, with fans particularly fond of their brief run as a tag team.

A heel turn for Morgan could further her evolution as a more extreme competitor and give her a prominent spot on the card. Perhaps, she can help spark cross-brand domination for The Judgment Day by winning the RAW Women's Championship after Rhea Ripley wins the SmackDown belt at WrestleMania 39.

#4. Karrion Kross has had a tough time in WWE

His stock has fallen quite a bit.

Karrion Kross has been struggling on SmackDown lately, so WWE might attempt to rehabilitate his stock by putting him with The Judgment Day. The two-time NXT Champion and Scarlett fit the stable's dark vibe.

Perhaps, Kross can form a tag team with Damian Priest. The two would represent the faction while challenging for the titles, which allows Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio to focus on their respective singles runs.

#3. JD McDonagh has teased joining The Judgment Day

JD was called Baby Finn.

NXT Superstar JD McDonagh (FKA Jordan Devlin) has been called the protégé of Finn Balor. They have multiple similarities, which could lead to a potential partnership once the Irish star moves to WWE's main roster.

McDonagh even recently teased joining The Judgment Day by responding to a tweet from Rhea Ripley, which led to speculation about his debut. This would be an excellent start to JD's career on RAW and SmackDown, especially with Finn Balor by his side.

#2. Sonya Deville could take on Rhea Ripley's previous role

Rhea Ripley and Sonya Deville

Another female star who could be a good fit for The Judgment Day is Sonya Deville, albeit in a different way from Liv Morgan. The former WWE official can take up Rhea Ripley's spot as the female enforcer of the group now that The Eradicator will likely become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Deville has the credentials to effectively interfere in the group's matches, just like Ripley did in the fall of 2022. Meanwhile, the two could be one of the most menacing female duos in WWE. They can even challenge for the Women's Tag Team Titles, with Rhea Ripley possibly becoming a double champion.

#1. Jay White, if he signs with WWE

This is possibly the most exciting storyline The Judgment Day could have following WrestleMania 39. All signs point towards Jay White signing for WWE, and what better way to debut than by joining one of the top factions in the company?

The Switchblade and Finn Balor have an indirect connection through their respective stints as the leader of The Bullet Club in NJPW. This can form an interesting dynamic between the two. White could even oust Balor from the group if he loses to Edge at WrestleMania.

This will instantly make the New Zealander one of the top heels in WWE, signaling Triple H's intent to push him as a major star. Could Jay White take Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley to new heights? It's certainly possible.

Who do you think should join The Judgment Day after WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below!

