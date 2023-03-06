Rhea Ripley trolls 28-year-old star and WWE Universe after SmackDown

A young wrestling fan became very upset after Rhea Ripley's match this past Friday Night on WWE SmackDown. Ripley has been dominant as of late, which continued on the latest episode of the blue brand in her bout against Liv Morgan.

Ripley and Morgan were the first and last two superstars in the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. Rhea eliminated Liv to win the bout and announced that she would be challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old dominated Liv Morgan on a recent episode of the Friday Night show and tapped out the former SmackDown Women's Champion with a Texas Cloverleaf. After the bout, the cameras cut to a young girl in the crowd with tears in her eyes as Rhea Ripley celebrated her victory.

The Eradicator recently changed her Twitter profile picture to crying girl's face as she trolled Liv Morgan and her fans. Busted Open Radio's David LeGreca noted that heels are still alive in the wrestling business after Ripley changed her profile picture.

Liv Morgan meets the upset fan after her match against Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan showed what it means to be a WWE Superstar and met the upset fan after SmackDown went off the air.

The 28-year-old had a career year in 2022, but 2023 is off to a shaky start. Last year, Liv won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and cashed it on Ronda Rousey on the same night.

She would later lose the title back to The Baddest Woman on the Planet last year at Extreme Rules and has been struggling to get back on track ever since.

After her loss to Rhea Ripley, Liv met up with the young fan backstage, and WWE uploaded the heartwarming moment to social media.

WWE @WWE After @YaOnlyLivvOnce saw her new friend crying last night on #SmackDown , she invited her backstage for a special moment! 🥹 After @YaOnlyLivvOnce saw her new friend crying last night on #SmackDown, she invited her backstage for a special moment! 🥹 https://t.co/fOuL1xLmEl

Ripley is already locked into a marquee match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Time will tell if Liv gets booked for something memorable for the biggest show of the year in Los Angeles.

