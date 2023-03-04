On the most recent SmackDown, Rhea Ripley did one of the most important things in wrestling - get a reaction from the crowd. Ripley is currently one of the top women in WWE who is challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

So following Rhea Ripley's appearance on SmackDown, why was a young fan crying after her match with Liv Morgan? The biggest part of being a heel in wrestling is getting the crowd to despise a star, and Rhea beating Morgan made the youngster cry.

The Judgment Day's entire gimmick has been as heels that run RAW, so making a child cry fits in with their operating manual. Another reason for showing the child crying after the match is that it could help make fans boo the Eradicator more since she's facing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Flair is the most decorated woman in WWE history, so a certain portion of fans will boo the current SmackDown Women's Champion whether she is a heel or a face. Standing up for the kid who Ripley made cry will help her cause as she tries to retain her title in Hollywood.

Rhea Ripley has been on the best run of her main-roster career

Rhea Ripley was initially a face in both NXT and during her first run on the main roster. She challenged Flair at WrestleMania 36 as a face and was a fan favorite until her heel turn last year.

Her heel turn was facilitated by Ripley and Edge trying to further The Nightmare's WWE career. Rhea Ripley was tired of being a tag team specialist instead of focusing on her singular goals. One of her tag team partners was Liv Morgan, whom she defeated on SmackDown. While the Judgment Day member made the young fan cry, Morgan played another card, consoling her after the incident.

chey ⚡️ @womenswrestli17 omg liv morgan found the girl who was crying and gave her a hug, the sweetest. omg liv morgan found the girl who was crying and gave her a hug, the sweetest. https://t.co/Xhex2MDxWq

Making a fan cry wouldn't be the first time that Rhea Ripley recently interacted with fans. During a live event in November of 2022, she tied a fan's shoelaces together. The audience member was sitting in the front row, and Rhea took the opportunity to play up her heelish nature.

While some wrestlers are different when they are not on RAW or SmackDown, but taking things further at a live event shows Ripley's level of commitment. If this is the character that gets her over the top and into the main event for the rest of her career, then she is doing the right thing.

The Miz also has a famous fan who was shown with a pout on her face after he cashed in Money in the Bank on John Cena. Adding a fan's perspective certainly makes the moment feel more important while also helping to up the heel/face dynamic of a feud.

MJF is currently one of the best heels inside and outside of the wrestling ring, so Ripley continuing her dastardly deeds with fans should only help her in the long run. With less than a month left until WrestleMania 39, making a kid cry may not be the worst thing that Rhea Ripley does.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes