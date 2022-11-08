Rhea Ripley tweets an interesting reaction after female WWE Superstar dumps a championship on RAW

Rhea Ripley had an interesting reaction to Nikki Cross dumping the 24/7 Championship on this week's episode of RAW.

Cross beat Dana Brooke to win the title on Monday night. However, during a backstage segment, the newly crowned champion attempted to throw the title into a dumpster. Despite being unable to hit the target, Cross' intentions were quite clear.

Taking to Twitter, The Eradicator reacted to Cross ditching the 24/7 Championship as she sent out a short message.

"The biggest “Never let them know your next move” moment," wrote Ripley in reaction to Cross throwing the 24/7 Championship.

Former champion Dana Brooke previously beat superstars like Tamina and Cross while holding the 24/7 Championship. During her title reign, she also shared the ring with NXT stars Kiana James and Fallon Henley on WWE Main Event.

The 33-year-old star also brought a lot of mainstream attention to the 24/7 Championship, which she held on 15 different occasions.

Rhea Ripley put Mia Yim on notice after her return on RAW

Mia Yim returned to WWE on this week's RAW to even the odds for The O.C. against The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley has recently proven to be a game-changer for her faction. A few weeks ago, she assisted Dominik Mysterio in securing a massive win over AJ Styles on RAW.

At Crown Jewel, Ripley lifted The Phenomenal One on his shoulders and dropped him face-first on the ring apron. In doing so, the former RAW Women's Champion allowed The Judgment Day to beat The O.C. in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

In the aftermath of this week's RAW, Ripley took to Twitter to take digs at the returning Yim. In two back-to-back posts, she wrote:

"Dead meat walking..."

"Sneaky, I like that… but you will regret this⚖️," she wrote.

A singles match between Ripley and Yim could take place down the road. However, there is also a possibility of an eight-person tag team bout between The Judgment Day and The O.C. in the coming weeks.

