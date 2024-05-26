Dominik Mysterio got involved during Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan at WWE King and Queen of the Ring, and Rhea Ripley seems unhappy over what went down. This became apparent thanks to the Judgment Day member's recent online activity.

At King and Queen of the Ring, Mysterio appeared to ensure that Morgan would lose against Lynch. However, his shenanigans resulted in the opposite outcome, as Morgan won the Women's World Championship.

WWE commentator Michael Cole called Dominik Mysterio a "moron" due to his actions. Interestingly, Rhea Ripley agreed with Cole's sentiment by liking the post below:

All is not well within The Judgment Day.

Does Damian Priest agree with Rhea Ripley over what happened at WWE King and Queen of the Ring?

With Rhea Ripley on hiatus from World Wrestling Entertainment, members of The Judgment Day look up to Damian Priest for making big decisions.

This transition of power to the World Heavyweight Champion has not been smooth on WWE RAW. Storyline logic indicates that Liv Morgan's title win would only make things worse for the faction, and that is exactly what happened.

As you can see below, Priest aired his grievances over the unfortunate outcome from King and Queen of the Ring:

It should be interesting to see how Mysterio and Ripley's on-screen relationship will evolve when the latter returns to action. For now, Dominik may do his best to ensure that the Women's World Championship changes hands before the Australian star makes her comeback.

Becky Lynch is already looking for a title rematch against Liv Morgan on the May 27th edition of Monday Night RAW. Perhaps Mysterio can influence the result again, but this time in Lynch and The Judgment Day's favor.

