Rhea Ripley warns former WWE Champion with two-word message on Twitter after Survivor Series WarGames

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to warn AJ Styles after Survivor Series WarGames. At the Premium Live Event, both superstars were in action in high-profile matches.

The Eradicator competed in the Women's WarGames Match, teaming up with Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross in a losing effort. Meanwhile, the feud between The Judgment Day and The O.C. continued courtesy of a singles match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor.

Responding to a pre-Survivor Series WarGames interview by The Phenomenal One, Ripley sent a two-word warning to the former by simply writing, 'Shut up.'

Over the past few months, Rhea Ripley has proved to be a major issue for The O.C. She even cost the trio a six-man tag team match against The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel.

Earlier, the former RAW Women's Champion played a vital role in Styles' shocking loss to Dominik Mysterio on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

To equal the number's disadvantage, The O.C. recruited the returning Mia Yim to their side. The two women crossed paths at WarGames, with Yim's side walking out with the win, courtesy of a winning performance by Becky Lynch.

Dutch Mantell wasn't impressed with Dominik and Rhea Ripley's Thanksgiving assault on Rey Mysterio

On Thanksgiving 2022, WWE took to social media to upload a clip of Dominik and Rhea Ripley attacking Rey Mysterio by invading his home.

Before Judgment Day's feud with The O.C., the faction feuded with Rey Mysterio following Dominik's betrayal. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that the angle was "corny":

"That was corny as hell! I just went, 'What the hell?' Let me in; no, you can't come in, and then she shoves the door in his face and knocks him down. And Dominik goes in there and breaks a crutch over his leg, and I don't think people liked it."

Mantell further pointed out the issue with the angle. He added:

"I think that, if you're going to produce that, I think, one punch, and that's it. You don't have to get him down and kick on him. I'd almost try to get along and then have Dominik just slap the crap out of him. And then the momma steps in, and they back off. I'd leave it like that."

It remains to be seen if WWE will continue The O.C.'s feud with The Judgment Day.

