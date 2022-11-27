WWE made a mistake during Dominik and Rhea Ripley's attack on Rey Mysterio, reveals veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley seemingly crossed the limits on Thanksgiving night by attacking Rey Mysterio at his house. Dutch Mantell recently reacted to the viral clip and admitted that the entire angle was too corny and booked wrong.

Dominik has been thriving as a heel since turning on his father and joining The Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle. The 25-year-old star has particularly formed an exciting alliance with Rhea Ripley, as the duo have been inseparable since joining forces on Monday Night RAW.

The Judgment Day members have been ruthless in their attacks on Rey Mysterio, which was evident from their most recent ambush at the Mysterio residence. As seen in the video shared by WWE, Dominik and The Nightmare barged into the house after his mother stopped them from entering.

Dom and Rhea proceeded to beat down Rey Mysterio as they targeted his injured leg with a kendo stick.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell was not too over the moon over the video. He stated that the skit was "corny as hell."

"That was corny as hell! I just went, 'What the hell?' Let me in; no, you can't come in, and then she shoves the door in his face and knocks him down. And Dominik goes in there and breaks a crutch over his leg, and I don't think people liked it." [31:45 - 32:00]

Mantell continued and noted that WWE made a mistake by having Dominik and Rhea Ripley go overboard with their onslaught on Rey Mysterio.

The former WWE manager said that the former RAW Women's Champion and her Judgment Day ally didn't need to kick Mysterio while he was down on the floor. The wrestling legend even explained a better creative alternative.

"I think that, if you're going to produce that, I think, one punch, and that's it. You don't have to get him down and kick on him. I'd almost try to get along and then have Dominik just slap the crap out of him. And then the momma steps in, and they back off. I'd leave it like that." [32:01 - 32:30]

Finn Balor believes Dominik Mysterio will become a "huge star" in WWE

While the WWE Universe still accommodates themselves to the youngster's recent antics, Finn Balor is already impressed.

Finn Balor recently showered praise on Dominik and backed him to become a massive singles star for WWE.

"He [Dominik Mysterio] was only kind of adapting to that and then he was thrown this huge curveball where he's now turning on his dad and playing a completely different character. And the way he's like slipped into that character, it's incredible to watch [...] I think he's gonna be a huge star for us," Balor added.

Most fans believe the recent events will lead to a WrestleMania clash between Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

Meanwhile, Finn Balor is slated to face Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series in what seems to be the culmination of their heated rivalry with The O.C.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio's current run will elevate him to the next level as a performer? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes