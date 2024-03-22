Rikishi sends a cryptic message seemingly related to Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Rikishi recently took to social media to send a cryptic message seemingly related to the upcoming match between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.

Considering the animosity between his sons currently, Rikishi's message might indicate that he wants Jimmy and Jey to stop holding each other down. The former Tag Team Champions are working as solo performers on their respective brands these days.

"Don't hold each other down. Lift each other up. #WIN" wrote Rikishi

Check out Rikishi's Instagram post:

At WrestleMania XL, The Hall of Famer's sons will face off for the first time in a singles match. The Usos are former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions and their longest reign of 622 days was broken at WrestleMania 39, courtesy of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Rikishi explained how he felt about Jey Uso facing Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso crossed paths on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The segment saw Jimmy and Solo use the numbers advantage before Cody Rhodes saved his former tag team partner.

Speaking on the Rikishi Off The Top Podcast, Jey and Jimmy's father, Rikishi, expressed his excitement over their match. He said:

“Man, that’s exciting news. I’m excited, to be able to have the boys out there. Another historic…Bloodline, family tree, whatever you want to call it, but to have my sons out there on WrestleMania finally going after it together, this is a big deal for the whole fans. You’re finally gonna see the dream match, Uso vs. Uso, Yeet vs. No Yeet. It’s gonna be exciting. I’m very happy to be the last to know about it".

At SummerSlam 2023, Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother, preventing him from beating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following Jey Uso's move to Monday Night RAW, he captured the tag team titles with Cody Rhodes but interference by Jimmy led to Jey and Rhodes dropping the titles.

Jimmy also prevented Jey from beating Gunther and winning the Intercontinental Championship recently on RAW.

