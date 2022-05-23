"She was fabulous" - Ric Flair on working with late WCW star

WWE veteran Ric Flair recalled working with the late Nancy Toffoloni-Benoit during their time on WCW.

Toffoloni, the late wife of Chris Benoit, made her in-ring debut on June 30, 1984. Following her tenure in Florida Championship Wrestling, she was associated with WCW and ECW from the late 80s to mid 90s. In her first run in WCW, Toffoloni formed an alliance with the Four Horsemen (Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard).

On the latest episode of the Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, the Nature Boy talked about his experience working with Toffoloni. The former WCW star stated that 'she was fabulous' and he first met her in the late 70s when she was a photographer ringside.

"Oh, it was great [working with Nancy Toffoloni-Benoit in WCW]. I loved Nancy. She was fabulous. Nancy was great. I mean I met Nancy back in 1979, when she was doing just some photography work with the guys around the ring like when we [were] in Orlando and then all of a sudden, there she was in the business. She’s a beautiful person." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Vickie Guerrero @VickieGuerrero Listen to "We are stylin and profilin with the legendary Ric Flair!!". anchor.fm/excusemevickie… Release of EP is in one hour! Listen to "We are stylin and profilin with the legendary Ric Flair!!". ⚓ anchor.fm/excusemevickie… Release of EP is in one hour! https://t.co/U7BBL0ZqTJ

Ric Flair was also associated with IMPACT Wrestling, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). He has made sporadic appearances in WWE since his departure from the company.

Ric Flair shares update on overall health prior to in-ring return

The 16-time world champion is set to make his in-ring return at Jim Crockett Promotions on July 31st.

In the same interaction on the Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, the former WWE Superstar addressed the condition of his overall health going into his first match in nearly 11 years. The WWE veteran stated that he is working on his speed and the impact of his pacemaker going into his match.

"What I’m working on now is the pace. I have to pick — when I started realizing I could take the bumps, that was at about ten percent, now I’m probably at about 40-to-50 percent. I’ve got two-and-a-half months [until the match], I’ll be 85 or 90 percent in terms of speed. Just picking up the pace. I just had to get over the anxiety of taking the bump. I was taking the first couple of bumps because I’ve got that damn pacemaker. I don’t need that to be unplugged any time soon. Not that they couldn’t fix it but..." Flair said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

The 73 year-old's announcement on coming out of retirement garnered mixed reactions from fans. Ric Flair has officially announced that it is a six-man tag team bout featuring FTR and The Rock ’n' Roll Express.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Neda Ali