Ric Flair addresses Charlotte Flair's WWE future

Ric Flair has dismissed speculation that Charlotte Flair may have been unhappy with his decision to leave WWE.

The 72-year-old’s third run with WWE ended on August 3, 2021, after he requested his release. The news prompted theories from fans on social media that the wrestling legend’s situation with WWE could negatively affect his daughter’s role with the company.

However, speaking on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Ric Flair clarified that Charlotte has no plans to ever leave Vince McMahon's company. He also commented on her recent win over Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam to become a 12-time Women’s Champion.

“Everybody wants to start some s*** that didn’t exist,” Flair said. “Ashley [Charlotte's real name] would never leave there. She’s the happiest she’s ever been, and obviously they’re not mad at me [otherwise Charlotte wouldn’t have won her 12th title] … I was so excited. I didn’t know. I was so excited for her, and it’s the first one I missed.”

Charlotte Flair has won the RAW Women’s Championship (x6), SmackDown Women’s Championship (x5), and Divas Championship (x1) on WWE’s main roster.

She is now four title victories away from tying John Cena and Ric Flair’s record of 16 World Championship reigns.

Ric Flair on WWE fans’ perception of Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has been one of the most featured superstars on WWE television ever since she received her main-roster call-up in 2015. Despite her success, she is often accused of getting handed opportunities and title reigns simply because her father is Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy said he frequently tells his daughter that the opinions of her co-workers are more important than negative fans on social media.

“It’s the worst part of social media, absolutely not true,” Flair added. “Now, Renee, you’ve been there basically since she started, as has Dean [Jon Moxley, Renee’s husband]. I try to tell her, ‘If Renee knows, and Dean knows, and Roman [Reigns] knows, and I know, and Vince [McMahon] knows, then why do you care what the marks [fans] think?’ She’s not the only one that gets under people’s skin, you know.”

Charlotte Flair’s latest WWE match ended in defeat against Nia Jax on this week’s episode of RAW.

Both women appeared to legitimately trade blows throughout the match, prompting WWE legend Mick Foley to tweet, “WTF was up with that #CharlotteVsNia match?”

Please credit Oral Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Nikki A.S.H. wants to form her own faction comprising of Superheroes! Click here for more.

Edited by Kartik Arry