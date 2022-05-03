"I never liked you" - Ric Flair's alleged words to ex-WWE Superstar

Sabu recently highlighted Ric Flair's negative opinion of him and his uncle, The Original Sheik.

The ECW legend has previously claimed that Flair refused to shake his hand behind the scenes at wrestling events. Sabu also stated that the 16-time world champion was "stepping on younger guys when he didn’t have to."

Speaking to WSI's James Romero, the former WWE Superstar mentioned his reaction to Flair's dislike for him and The Sheik:

"He cut a promo one time, 'I never liked you. I never liked your uncle.' And I go, 'What the f**k you gotta say that for?'" said Sabu. "That's what he felt. He never liked my uncle and doesn't like me for some reason." [0:32-0:43]

The Original Sheik and his nephew never went one-on-one against Flair. In 2010, Sabu and other notable ECW alumni feuded with The Nature Boy's Fortune stable in IMPACT Wrestling.

However, the only time both stars competed in the same match was WWE's 30-man Royal Rumble contest in 2007.

The Sheik was not too familiar with Ric Flair

The Original Sheik's legendary career dates back to the early 1950s. After becoming one of the most important names in hardcore wrestling history, he wrestled his final match in 1995.

Meanwhile, The Nature Boy gained prominence in the 1970s and had many in-ring classics throughout his career. Despite Flair's evident rise to fame back in the day, Sabu's uncle did not know him all too well:

"My uncle barely knew who he was. I had to tell him who Ric Flair was." Sabu continued, "He goes, 'Which one is that?' I said, 'He's the bland guy who's the world champion.' He goes, 'Oh, the fat guy?' 'No. The guy who's in shape, Ric Flair.'" [0:50-1:00]

The Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, a year before Flair received the same honor.

