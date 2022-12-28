WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair allegedly attacked former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff backstage way back in 2003-04.

Both men aren't exactly on good terms at this point. The two legends have been taking shots at each other on a regular basis lately.

Bischoff recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet's podcast and revealed that Ric Flair attacked him backstage sometime around 2003-04 when both men were mainstays on WWE RAW.

As per Bischoff, he was talking to his wife and his attorney on a three-way conference call while sitting in a chair backstage.

“While I am on the phone, Ric comes over and he just starts yelling and screaming at me, ‘You MF-er! You get up out of your chair.’ I’m talking on the phone, and he just starts firing shots at me, he’s throwing punches at me, connected with me three times while I’m on the phone."

The sudden attack took Bischoff aback. He wondered for a while if it was a work that hadn't been communicated to him.

"But he hit me three times, and I still had the phone in my hand. For a minute I thought, ‘Is this a work? Is there a camera? Am I in a scene that nobody told me about?’ Then his lip started bleeding after he hit me for the third time. He was so mad that he bit his own lip and started bleeding all over himself, and I wouldn’t fight him,” said Bischoff. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff were close on-screen friends back in 2003-04

Vince McMahon introduced Eric Bischoff as RAW General Manager in 2002. He quickly established himself as a heel authority figure and made it a point to torment RAW's top babyfaces every week.

Flair was a member of Triple H's Evolution faction back then and was a top heel on WWE TV.

Being full-blown on-screen villains, Eric Bischoff and Flair were portrayed as good friends on WWE TV. It's pretty interesting to find out that the two veterans had real-life issues outside the squared circle around the same time.

What do you think of Bischoff's comments? Should WWE have punished Ric Flair for his attack on Bischoff? Sound off in the comments below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes