Ric Flair to appear on WWE RAW, title match announced, Champions to team up and more

WWE has a stacked RAW after Backlash with big matches, appearances and one unexpected surprise.

Which segment or match are you looking forward to the most?

Randy Orton.

The fallout episode of RAW for Backlash is stacked with many big segments and matches.

Ric Flair has been announced to make an appearance on the episode, and he is expected to comment on Randy Orton's victory over Edge in the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at Backlash.

Speaking of Randy Orton, The Viper will kick off the episode and talk about his Backlash victory while also revealing what's next in his career. WWE confirmed that the reported injuries of Randy Orton, and most importantly, Edge, will be addressed on the show.

WWE also announced that Asuka would defend the RAW Women's Championship against Nia Jax in a rematch from Backlash, where their match ended in a controversial double count-out.

The WWE and 24/7 Champions, Drew McIntyre and R-Truth will team up to face Bobby Lashley & MVP.

Rey Mysterio's son Dominik accepted Seth Rollins' invitation to appear on RAW, and he is on his way to the show, despite his legendary's father's displeasure.

Here is the current lineup for RAW:

Randy Orton opens the show. Edge's injury and status will be addressed

Ric Flair to appear

Drew McIntyre & R-Truth vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP

Asuka (C) vs. Nia Jax (RAW Women's Championship match)

Dominik accepts Seth Rollins' invitation to appear on RAW

WWE planning something 'unexpected' for RAW?

In addition to the segments and matches mentioned above, the fans should also expect more fallout from the recently concluded Backlash PPV.

WWE reportedly has something unexpected lined up for the RAW, and it has been speculated that Christian could be returning.

WrestleVotes noted:

I really don't want to spoil the news for everyone, so I'm not. However, I got a phone call earlier with info that RAW will feature something unexpected. Which I think everyone will like.... Sometimes scares never heal.

Could Christian be gearing up to make an in-ring comeback for the first time since 2014? We really don't know what to expect, but there are hints that point towards a possible return.

With Edge out with an injury and Christian's history with Orton, the line 'Sometimes scares never heal' becomes all the more intriguing. Christian has stated in various interviews that the chances of him returning to the ring are meager, but the same was said regarding Edge as well.

Whatever happens, the fans are in for a decent RAW after Backlash.