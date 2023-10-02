Ric Flair canceled WWE feud at the last minute for family reasons, former IC Champion recalls

Ric Flair was one of the biggest names on the WWE roster when he returned to the company in 2001. In a recent interview, former Intercontinental Champion Val Venis explained why plans for him to feud with The Nature Boy were nixed at short notice.

Venis worked for WWE between 1998 and 2009. Shortly after the 2002 brand split, WWE wanted to recruit his former tag team partner in Puerto Rico, Shane Sewell. The creative team intended to book Sewell against Flair due to his close resemblance to the 16-time world champion.

Speaking to James Romero of WSI, Venis revealed how WWE writers planned to introduce Sewell as Flair's kayfabe son. However, the two-time Hall of Famer refused to participate in the storyline because he did not want to upset his real-life sons.

"From what I understand, and I don't know the whole truth, that storyline was being built up, then was presented to Ric, and Ric said he couldn't do that to his own sons, his own real sons, and the whole thing got canned," Venis said. [5:00 – 5:15]

Flair had two sons, David and Reid. David worked for WCW between 1998 and 2001 before short stints with IMPACT/TNA and WWE. Reid also wrestled on the independent scene before passing away in 2013 at the age of 25 following a drug overdose.

How the storyline would have set up Ric Flair vs. Val Venis

Due to his past with Shane Sewell, Val Venis would have reunited with his former tag team partner before facing Ric Flair himself.

Venis was excited to share the ring with the wrestling icon before the idea was canceled:

"Shane was the guy that never got child support. They were gonna do the whole illegitimate Ric Flair child thing. They kept presenting this character to me, then, of course, I was gonna come in, and once they get into an angle, I was supposed to come in and help Shane win the match and eventually move into an angle with Flair with their angle." [4:12 – 4:45]

Sewell is best remembered for his days wrestling in Puerto Rico in the 1990s and 2000s. The 51-year-old also worked as an in-ring competitor and referee for IMPACT in 2008 and 2009.

Do you think the storyline would have been a success? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WSI and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.