Ric Flair claims multi-time WWE champion is coming for all his records

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is among the most decorated stars in professional wrestling. The veteran recently claimed that a multi-time champion was coming for all his records.At WrestleMania 41, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Champion, winning his 17th World Championship in the process and breaking The Nature Boy's long-standing record. Another star, who many believe could surpass Flair and perhaps The Cenation Leader as well, is Charlotte Flair. The Queen currently stands at 14 World Championship wins.Earlier today, Ric Flair took to Instagram to share a video of himself and his daughter, Charlotte Flair, doing a four-minute plank challenge. While the Dirtiest Player in the Game marginally lost out, the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was able to complete the challenge. In the caption to the video, Flair noted that his daughter was going after all his records, seemingly referring to championship records as well.&quot;She's Coming For All My Records! 💪🏻 @charlottewwe,&quot; he wrote.WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair praises Charlotte FlairRic Flair has always been a massive supporter of Charlotte Flair. He lauded his daughter during his appearance on the Busted Open Podcast earlier this year.The wrestling veteran said that Charlotte is never satisfied with her performance and always keeps improving. He added that she remains grounded, and she always has a great understanding of her on-screen character. Flair further hailed his daughter for her mic work.&quot;I told her, 'You're not going to have a friend left.' Because she just keeps getting better. She's never ever just satisfied with her performance. She'll pick it apart, and I'll tell you what else she's got. She really has her feet on the ground now when it comes to knowing her character and going out there, and when she starts talking, man, you listen. It's so natural. I know that they write some stuff for her, and she writes some stuff, and they get together,&quot; he said.Charlotte Flair is currently the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Alexa Bliss. The duo won the title two months ago at SummerSlam. Their most recent in-ring appearance as a team was on the September 19 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where they successfully defended their gold against the team of Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre.