Ric Flair on Cody Rhodes possibly bringing back  a famous faction in AEW

Cody Rhodes and AEW might be bringing back a famous faction and Ric Flair is all for it.

Could this be the future of AEW that we are seeing build right now?

The AEW Executive Vice-President Cody Rhodes is one of the leaders of the current wrestling world. His creative vision — along with that of others in the company like Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho — has helped bring the company to another level to where they regularly put out weekly shows and showcase the talent of the Superstars who are at their disposal in AEW. A lot of things that they have done have brought back some veteran wrestling to AEW, which can be seen in the roles that Jake Roberts, Tully Blanchard, and Arn Anderson have in the company. Something that Cody Rhodes has been doing recently is that he has been teasing a re-invention of the Four Horsemen. Ric Flair opened up while talking to Wrestling Inc about what he thought about the Four Horsemen coming to AEW.

Ric Flair revealed that he felt that Cody Rhodes bringing back The Four Horsemen was something that he was really happy about. He said that he would be for Cody Rhodes bringing back the old faction with a re-invention alongside FTR. Ric Flair mentioned how Arn Anderson and he were together, The Four Horsemen was something that drew fans to meet with them.

You're either with The #4Horsemen or against them... as @Sting found out 30 YEARS AGO today! pic.twitter.com/z9WBJIzRlA — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 6, 2020

"No, I'd be for it. No matter who does it or how it's done, it's attributed to us. To this day, I'll see Arn and we'll do a signing now and then and the whole joint walks around with their four fingers up, to this day. If we're together for a signing, and even if we're on different sides of the world, the people that come back and forth to get a signature or picture, they're all doing the same thing."

Ric Flair went on to talk about how if The Four Horsemen had been given the right marketing and if they had worked with WWE back in the day, they would have been even bigger.

"But I tell him, just imagine if we had been in the era of marketing? Or if we had been working with WWE who knew and knows how to market? The marketing, in some cases, can make you bigger and better than you are. I don't like to see that but it does exist. But I'm happy for all the money that everybody makes because they earn it. They're earning it right now despite the health issues. So, I'm happy to see them all making money for the Four Horsemen or whatever. Guys like Arn and, I hope, myself and Tully and Barry will always have a place. And of course the infamous JJ Dillon [laughs]."

Cody teasing forming The Four Horsemen after questioning his status with The Elite and Nightmare Family was so fucking good.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/iok1EXhncO — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) June 18, 2020

With that being said, Ric Flair seems to be more in favor of Cody Rhodes bringing back the faction in AEW. With the right marketing, Cody Rhodes and AEW might be able to do a lot with the faction and provide another side to the fans.