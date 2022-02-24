"They’ll welcome him with open arms" - WWE Hall of Famer on Cody Rhodes possibly returning to the company

'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair has commented on Cody Rhodes possibly returning to WWE after he recently parted ways with AEW.

The American Nightmare is one of the founding members of the Jacksonville-based promotion. He was the first person to win the TNT Championship and he holds the record for most reigns with the title. Cody left WWE in 2016, and it's been widely rumored that he's heading back to the company.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair stated that WWE would welcome him back with open arms, and returning there would be a good move for him.

“I’m sure they’ll welcome him with open arms,” said Flair. “There’s no way it couldn’t be a good move for him. He made himself on his own, then he went to work with AEW, made himself even bigger, and then why not bring back Cody Rhodes, son of Dusty Rhodes. It’s huge.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Ric Flair thinks no other wrestler on the AEW roster holds the same star power as Cody Rhodes

At one point, Cody Rhodes was the biggest babyface in AEW. He had a tremendous match with his brother Dustin at Double or Nothing in 2019 which received rave reviews.

According to Ric Flair, nobody in AEW holds the same star power as The American Nightmare.

"It won’t matter because it’s who’s first. Cody got out, for whatever reason, but no matter who else thinks they’re gonna jump in, they can’t bring that value," said Flair. "They [AEW] got nobody else over there that could bring the value of the name Rhodes. That name alone – R-H-O-D-E-S – it’s legendary, it will be forever."

WWE recently made some subtle references to Cody Rhodes, and SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee even said the former Intercontinental Champion is returning to WWE.

Would you like to see Rhodes return to the company? Sound off below!

