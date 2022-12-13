Ric Flair comes out in support of top NFL quarterback amid massive criticism

Ric Flair recently came out in support of NFL quarterback Tom Brady amid horrible criticism from fans.

Brady is widely regarded as one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player has seven Super Bowl rings and has been one of the league's top performers.

However, this year's season has been far from good for Brady. The turmoil surrounding his personal life has taken a toll on the NFL legend. Many fans have also quickly criticized him for his poor performances this season.

While he has been heavily criticized, Ric Flair has shown support for Brady during a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast. The Nature Boy claimed that athletes are shown more respect as they age in Europe when compared to America.

"In Europe, you never get old. You become more revered. Over here, you can have one bad day, throw one bad pitch and you're the worst player... They're picking on Brady. Brady is not playing bad football. Mike Evans can't catch," said Flair.

He continued:

"I'm standing up for Tom, baby. You can't throw any disrespect at seven damn Super Bowl rings. And [Aaron] Rodgers cannot catch the ball that he's throwing at two receivers. Jesus, how many balls can these guys drop?" [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Brad Galli @BradGalli Great knows great.

Ric Flair: "I'm a big fan."

Tom Brady: "I'm a big of yours!" Great knows great. Ric Flair: "I'm a big fan."Tom Brady: "I'm a big of yours!" https://t.co/E2VMt4HZES

Ric Flair compares himself with Seth Rollins

Recently, Ric Flair made an appearance on Busted Open Radio. When asked about Seth Rollins, Flair put Rollins over despite his issues with the latter's wife, Becky Lynch.

However, Flair said that Rollins is good, but he isn't like him.

"Seth Rollins is a damn good worker. He’s mad at me because I’ve been up and down with his wife, but I don’t really care," Ric Flair said. "He’s good, but he ain’t me. I got no problem saying that." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Rollins' animosity towards Flair is because of the Hall of Famer's battle with Becky Lynch over the 'The Man' trademark. It will be interesting to see if Rollins and Flair will resolve their differences in the future.

Do you think fans are too harsh on Tom Brady? Sound off in the comments section.

