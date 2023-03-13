Ric Flair compares current star to Hall of Famer; hopes WWE is paying him fairly for high-risk maneuvers

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke about how Kevin Owens' in-ring style reminds him of Mick Foley.

Owens, over a long career, has been able to carve a nice for himself by pulling off some crazy spots. Be it jumping off the Hell in a Cell cage or the WrestleMania sign inside closed doors, the Prizefighter has a highlight reel of high spots to his name.

On a recent episode of the To Be The Man podcast, Flair mentioned that KO reminded him of Mick Foley. He recalled a conversation where he asked Owens if WWE was paying him well for doing some death-defying spots during his matches:

"You know who does something as crazy as Foley and I tell him all the time, 'I hope they're paying you,' is Kevin Owens. Kevin Owens reminds me more of Foley than Sami Zayn does. I said to him one day, 'I hope they're paying you.' He said, 'They are.' I said, 'Good, don't be afraid.' Don't be shy to ask because nobody else is going to do that s**t." [From 5:14 - 5:42]

Kevin Owens rejected Sami Zayn's request on WWE RAW

This past week on RAW, Kevin Owens picked up a DQ win over Solo Sikoa after Jimmy Uso interfered, bringing the match to an abrupt end.

Sami Zayn came out to even the odds with a steel chair and sent the Bloodline packing. Later in a backstage segment, Sami tried to compel KO to join his cause of taking down the Bloodline. However, the Prizefighter refused to help his former friend.

