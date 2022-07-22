Ric Flair gives unfortunate health update before his last match

Before his final match on July 31, Ric Flair confirmed that he suffered a foot injury.

The Nature Boy made headlines by announcing that he'd step inside the ring for one last match. Given his age, it wasn't shocking when fans expressed concern about Flair's health.

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Flair admitted he suffered plantar fasciitis, a common injury at the bottom of the foot. The Hall of Famer added that his foot is sore, and doctors will inject him with 'stuff.'

“I have plantar fasciitis in the bottom of my foot. Other than that, I'm perfect. That damn thing is sore as s**t. I’m at the doctor right now. They are gonna start injecting me with stuff.” (H/T: Fightful)

The match will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, at Starcast V under Jim Crockett Promotions. The 16-time world champion will team up with AEW star and son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to face Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal.

Ric Flair details the effects of the injury during training

At 73, Ric Flair will wrestle in his first match in over a decade. Given his last bout was against Sting in 2011 during his IMPACT Wrestling stint, some health concerns arose.

However, according to Flair, the injury hasn't slowed his training. When asked if he could continue the match, Flair said the injury affects his daily life but won't be a problem during the match:

"I would just deaden it if I have to. You know me. It affects me daily. It's hard running the ropes with the center of your foot (...) the middle of your foot is so sensitive. I've been training hard, doing two-a-days."

For now, fans are hoping for the best outcome for Ric Flair. Who do you think will win the tag team match on July 31? Let us know in the comments section below!

