Ric Flair sends heartfelt message to Charlotte after her wedding

WWE legend Ric Flair reacted to his daughter marrying Andrade El Idolo.

The couple started dating in 2019 when Andrade was plying his trade in WWE. The following year, they announced their engagement on social media. Despite Andrade and WWE parting ways in March 2021, his relationship with Charlotte Flair didn't change. The Queen often shared posts with his partner on Instagram, portraying their strong bond. Andrade also shares a good rapport with Ric, who accompanied him when he participated in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

The 16-time world champion took to Twitter to congratulate Charlotte and her son-in-law on their special occasion. He wished for love and happiness for the newly married wrestling duo:

Ric Flair to make his in-ring return at Starrcade V

The Nature Boy is set to make his in-ring return on July 31 after losing to Sting on the September 12, 2011, episode of TNA IMPACT.

Having taken the call to put his body on the line one last time, Flair will be facing The Rock' n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) and a mystery partner in a six-man tag match. The WWE legend will be teaming up with ROH and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler).

Flair, who will also be reuniting with his former stablemates from the Four Horsemen on the night, has shown undeniable courage at the age of 73 despite going through quite a few health scares in recent years. STARRCAST V, scheduled to take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds, will also witness a segment called 'The Roast of Ric Flair.'

