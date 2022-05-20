Ric Flair considered in-ring return after training with 25-time champion's personal trainer

16-time World Champion Ric Flair said he considered stepping back into the ring after training with John Cena's trainer.

The Nature Boy is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. He has faced many injuries throughout his life, including a plane crash at 26. He also suffered major organ failure a few years back and required multiple surgeries. To cut a long story short, Ric has always been a warrior in and out of the ring.

In a recent interview with WrestleZone, he discussed some of the scariest moments of his life:

"I broke my back in a plane crash, the doctor told me I’d be totally arthritic at the age of 40, and now I’m 73. I cracked the C5 and C6 in my neck and I shrunk my triceps a little bit, but my neck’s good. Everybody knows about four years ago I had a five percent chance to live, and I lived through that."

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy



I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!



Now We Go To School!



WOOOOO!



TIX: twitter.com/marcraimondi/s… Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Legendary wrestler Ric Flair to step in the ring one final time in July, according to sources espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… Legendary wrestler Ric Flair to step in the ring one final time in July, according to sources espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions!I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!Now We Go To School!WOOOOO!TIX: RicFlairsLastMatch.com The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions!I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!Now We Go To School!WOOOOO!TIX: RicFlairsLastMatch.com twitter.com/marcraimondi/s… https://t.co/eVCaiefDpf

Flair further said he realized he could give one last moment for fans to enjoy after training with John Cena's personal trainer, Rob MacIntyre:

"I had four heart operations in seven weeks and I made it through that, so then I started working out when I came down here to Tampa with Rob, who is John Cena’s personal trainer. I said maybe I’ve got one more in me, and my son-in-law, Conrad [Thompson] has his Starrcast [events] around the same time the WWE has [SummerSlam], he said, ‘What do you think about having one more match?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’"

Ric Flair to reunite with legends at STARRCAST

STARRCAST V, scheduled to take place on July 31, will witness four other legends, apart from Ric Flair, take the stage.

The show is set to feature Arn Anderson, Barry Windham, Ric Flair, JJ Dillon, and Tully Blanchard of the famous stable, The Four Horsemen. The show is being promoted as the only time the horsemen will ever be on stage together:

"The Last Ride For The Horsemen Happens Saturday, July 30th At The Nashville FLAIRgrounds! This Will Be The First Time We Have All Been On Stage At The Same Time, And This Will Be The Last Time! But Remember, The Horsemen Are Forever! On Sale Friday at Starrcast.com!"

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy



This Will Be The First Time We Have All Been On Stage At The Same Time, And This Will Be The Last Time! But Remember, The Horsemen Are Forever!



On Sale Friday at The Last Ride For The Horsemen Happens Saturday, July 30th At The Nashville FLAIRgrounds!This Will Be The First Time We Have All Been On Stage At The Same Time, And This Will Be The Last Time! But Remember, The Horsemen Are Forever!On Sale Friday at Starrcast.com The Last Ride For The Horsemen Happens Saturday, July 30th At The Nashville FLAIRgrounds!This Will Be The First Time We Have All Been On Stage At The Same Time, And This Will Be The Last Time! But Remember, The Horsemen Are Forever!On Sale Friday at Starrcast.com! https://t.co/py48hpk1ZS

With Ric Flair's return confirmed, his opponent for the prestigious occasion is the only thing still to be announced.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh