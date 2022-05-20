Ric Flair details conversation with his doctor ahead of in-ring return

WWE legend Ric Flair shed light on how a doctor convinced him to decide on his in-ring return.

The Nature Boy is scheduled to step into the ring for the first time on July 31st after battling Sting on the 12th September 2011 episode of TNA IMPACT. However, his opponent has not been announced yet. Having made the decision to wrestle for one last time, Flair has shown immense courage at the age of 73 despite going through quite a few health scares in the past few years.

In an exclusive interview with WrestleZone, Ric detailed his conversation with a doctor at Auburn University, who installed the much-needed confidence in him.

"You can only ask so many people, I had four different heart doctors, three different internists… when you get as sick as I got, you run the complications that ultimately nobody wants to take responsibility for. But I met a doctor down at Auburn University, I respect him and I like him, he understands how I tick and he said the worst that could happen is it comes unplugged and you plug it back in. "

Ric Flair®



I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!



Now We Go To School!



WOOOOO!



The Rumors Are True! I'm Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions!

He further elaborated that he needs to work on his speed and timing to match up with his old self.

"But I feel great, knock on wood, the only other thing that could possibly cause any issues is I’ve had equilibrium issues a couple of times from headshots,” Flair pointed out, “but I haven’t had that in a long time either, so I’m anticipating that I just really have to go to work on my quickness through drills and the wrestling part, it’s easy."

STARRCAST V to be headlined by 'The Roast of Ric Flair'

#Starrcast



He’s a 16-time World Heavyweight Champion, 2-time Hall of Famer, pop culture icon & one of the greatest ever in the squared circle. On July 29th, he’s roasted!



The Roast of Ric Flair headlines #Starrcast in Nashville!

STARRCAST V, scheduled to take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds, will witness the WWE icon appear for the 'The Roast of Ric Flair'.

Ric Flair has had a major influence in today's pop-culture. Speaking on the idea of the segment, STARRCAST creator and organizer Conrad Thompson opined that there could not be a better way to honor the legend.

“The last weekend in July is going to be Ric’s swan song in a professional wrestling ring, so what better way to send him off before his final match than giving him a proper roast?”

Flair will also be re-uniting with his stable mates from The Four Horsemen during the event.

