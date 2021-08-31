"I don't understand what they do with anybody" - WWE Hall of Famer on Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch at SummerSlam

Ric Flair recently spoke about WWE booking Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair for a quick squash match at SummerSlam.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on the Oral Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette to discuss the fallout from the match. Ric Flair said that sometimes WWE could go haywire in their booking decisions.

Flair mentioned that he was a big fan of Bianca Belair and was impressed with the work she did as the SmackDown Women's champion.

Ric Flair revealed that he wanted to see Charlotte and Bianca Belair grow into huge superstars and have a compelling storyline in the future. Flair mentioned that both women were premium athletes and they were way ahead of others in the division.

“I didn’t like it. Sometimes I don't understand what they do with anybody, Ashley (Charlotte) included. But I didn't like it at all. I thought Bianca had worked so hard. She's really a nice person, I like her husband, they seem very close. There’s a lot of things that make her pretty unique. I actually was hoping that someday, and I thought it could be Bianca and Charlotte, they could really be huge. Obviously the two best athletes in the women's division. I mean, both Division One athletes legitimately. And that's a whole different way of telling a story leading up to an event. Plus the fact that they can do stuff that nobody else can.”

I’ve Had A Lot Of Help Along The Way, But Thank You @NWA For Allowing Me To Be Your Champion! A Historic Brand That Will Live On Forever! WOOOOO! #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/N1sT4eqgdE — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 30, 2021

Bianca Belair will soon have her rematch against Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair was having a career defining championship reign in the run up to SummerSlam. All that was derailed when Becky Lynch decided to make her presence felt at the Allegiant Stadium with a surprise return.

After Becky made quick work of Carmella, she challenged Bianca for her title, thus setting up an impromptu match up at SummerSlam. What followed was a 27-second squash match in which Bianca lost the SmackDown Women’s championship.

This past week on SmackDown, Bianca Belair won a fatal four-way elimination match against Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Zelina Vega to cement herself as the number one contender for the title. Recent reports suggest that the rematch will take place at the Extreme Rules PPV next month.

Do you agree with Ric Flair's comments? What did you think of the SummerSlam encounter between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch? Sound off below.

