Ric Flair on why he'll be drinking every night before his final match

Legendary pro wrestling superstar Ric Flair recently revealed that he's been drinking every night before his final match.

The Nature Boy will make his return to the squared circle for one final bout on July 31. Flair will team up with his son-in-law and AEW star Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The event will be a part of the Starrcast V convention and will take place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

During a recent chat with TMZ Sports, Flair stated that he never thought of postponing the bout despite recent health scares:

“I would never postpone it. they'd have to kill me for that. So many people have contributed their time and effort to make this happen. I just wanted to be at 100% of what I can be now."

The 16-time world champion added that he would be drinking every night leading up to the match:

"I guaranteed you that I’ll be drinking every night. I don’t do good when I don’t drink.” (H/T TMZ Sports)

WWE veteran Vince Russo criticized Ric Flair's decision to wrestle one last match

Ric Flair's decision to step inside the squared circle at the age of 73 was not well received by everyone. The WWE Hall of Famer has faced numerous health issues in the past and hasn't wrestled since 2011.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the situation during a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Chris Featherstone:

“I’m 61 and I’m sitting back and I’m watching all this and I’m saying, ‘Are you people ever going to grow up?’” he continued. “Between Flair and Jarrett, you’ve got almost a hundred years of being in the business. At what point do we grow up?” [3:26-3:42]

The Nature Boy has been promoting the contest nonstop on social media. In one of the promotional videos, he was busted open during a parking lot brawl with Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

What are your thoughts on Ric Flair’s return to the ring? Let us know your opinion in the comments section.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far