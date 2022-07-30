"Ever going to grow up?" - WWE veteran criticizes Ric Flair's last match (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Ric Flair has made the wrong decision by coming out of retirement to wrestle one more match.

Flair, 73, will team up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to face Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday. The Nature Boy’s participation in the match has divided opinion, with many expressing concerns about his health issues in recent years.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, worked with Flair in IMPACT/TNA and WCW. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, he questioned why so many veteran wrestlers cannot leave their in-ring days behind them.

“I’ve really come to the conclusion with this Flair-Jarrett blood angle, I’d say 90 percent of wrestlers have Peter Pan syndrome,” Russo said. “What I mean by that, Chris, you understand is they don’t grow up. It blows my mind.” [3:01-3:25]

Flair last competed in a match in 2011 against Sting during his days in TNA. Russo, a writer for the company at the time, is not looking forward to the upcoming tag team match.

“I’m 61 and I’m sitting back and I’m watching all this and I’m saying, ‘Are you people ever going to grow up?’” he continued. “Between Flair and Jarrett, you’ve got almost a hundred years of being in the business. At what point do we grow up?” [3:26-3:42]

Vince Russo speculates why Ric Flair is wrestling again

The likes of Lita and Trish Stratus decided to wrestle again because they wanted to write another chapter in their legendary careers.

While Vince Russo thinks the same is likely true for Ric Flair, he believes the 16-time world champion may also have returned for financial reasons.

“Let’s be honest, he probably does need the money,” Russo added. “That’s probably a whole different set of circumstances. But you think Jeff Jarrett really needs the money? I don’t. I gotta tell you, Chris, it’s hard for me to watch. It really is hard for me to watch.” [9:37-9:56]

