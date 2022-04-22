“I’ve become a true cannabis advocate and enthusiast" - Ric Flair on teaming up with Mike Tyson

Last night in Miami, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed his working relationship with Mike Tyson.

Flair has aligned himself with the Baddest Man on the Planet to partner with his cannabis brand Tyson 2.0. The acquisition of a majority stake in Ric Flair Drip, Inc. was announced earlier this year.

The Nature Boy was a guest of honor at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Thursday. During the event, Flair expressed his admiration for his long-time friend:

“Thanks to Mike Tyson and Tyson 2.0, I’ve become a true cannabis advocate and enthusiast. I am thrilled to partner with a long-time friend and fellow warrior. Whom I greatly admire and respect,” said Flair. “There are a lot of synergies between me and Mike. We’ve both had many ups and downs, but we keep going at life.

Flair shared about his upcoming venture with Mike Tyson.

“With Mike’s passion for cannabis, Chad, and Adam’s industry knowledge, I look forward to creating cannabis products that will appeal to my national fanbase. Tyson 2.0 products make me go ‘WOOOOO!’ And soon my fans everywhere can get in the Ric Flair state of mind. Limousine riding, jet-flying, feeling good, and ‘WOOOOO!’”

Ric Flair and Tyson spotted together in Miami

The party didn't stop for the limosine riding, styling, profiling star as he was seen with Mike Tyson in Miami.

Last night, the two announced their recent collaboration on a new line of cannabis products. After the event, The Nature Boy tweeted a picture where both the legends can be seen hanging around at a club in Miami:

The 16-time World Champion has retired from in-ring competition but that hasn't stopped the star from living his life to the fullest and working with legends in the business.

