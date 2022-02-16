"I treated her like my own daughter" - Ric Flair on fallout with top WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has opened up about his past relationship with Becky Lynch and how he treated her like his own daughter during their first interaction.

Flair and Lynch have fallen out, primarily due to the ownership of "The Man" catchphrase, which the latter has used in recent years in WWE. The Nature Boy felt that the catchphrase was stolen from his iconic "To be the man, you gotta beat the man" line. Lynch has fired back at Flair several times, while she has also fallen out with Charlotte Flair.

On his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair responded to Becky Lynch's latest tweet about him, where she said she was in Ric Flair's head. Flair laughed off that claim by the RAW Women's Champion and said only Vince McMahon has been in his head ever in his pro wrestling career. He also stated how he treated Lynch like a daughter when they first met as she was a close friend of Charlotte Flair.

"It's crazy. I'm going to tell you something, when I first met Becky I treated her like my own daughter. She knows it, I know it. I treated her like my own daughter. She and Ashley (Charlotte) were best friends. They traveled together, if you're a friend of Ashley's, you know their lifestyle, because you're a friend of Ashley's you're a friend of mine. And I have nothing but respect for all the women and they know it," said Flair. (From 8:45 to 9:13)

Later in the podcast, Flair also stated that he had respect for Becky Lynch's in-ring work and was a big fan of hers.

"I mean I know this sounds strange as everybody wants to think I (don't like her), but I was a big fan of Becky's. They all (The Four Horsewomen) came up together. (From 30:45 to 30:56)

The Nature Boy also said he still gives Becky Lynch her due as a performer presently despite their feud.

Ric Flair was unhappy at WWE and Lynch making a lot of money through his catchphrase

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE “Work so hard your heroes become your rivals. Then, become so good, Ric Flair loses his mind every time you breathe”- Becky Lynch - February 2022 “Work so hard your heroes become your rivals. Then, become so good, Ric Flair loses his mind every time you breathe”- Becky Lynch - February 2022

Flair alleged that WWE may have made as much as $30 million from selling merchandise with "The Man" catchphrase. DDP weighed in on the controversy in a recent interview with Sportskeeda.

"Let's just say the WWE made all that money on that merchandise. Flair's expecting a cutback. Like A) That's my sh*t. That's mine you know, because, like Vince said, when you talk about 'To be the man, you gotta beat that man,' there's only one guy. He said it a million times," said DDP.

The Nature Boy is no longer a part of WWE as he asked for his release and was granted it last year.

