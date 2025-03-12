Ric Flair should get involved in John Cena vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, believes WWE veteran

A WWE veteran has commented on John Cena's upcoming encounter with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas believes Ric Flair should get involved in the match in some capacity.

Ad

Ric Flair doesn't seem thrilled over the idea of Cena breaking his long-standing record and becoming a 17-time world champion. He recently shared a post on X and hinted that he would do everything he could to prevent Cena from defeating The American Nightmare.

Ex-WWE official Jimmy Korderas recently spoke with The Pro Wrestling Wire. He opened up about the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes bout and said he wouldn't mind seeing Ric Flair getting involved in the match in some fashion. Here's what he said:

Ad

Trending

"I wouldn't mind seeing him at WrestleMania, being involved in some form or fashion." [22:03-22:07]

Ad

What did Ric Flair say about John Cena's heel turn?

The Nature Boy was among the ones who weren't happy with Cena turning heel on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025.

He put up a post on X soon after and sent a threat to the fellow WWE veteran:

"It’s Been 25 Years Since I Won My Last, 16th World Championship, According To The @WWE . Blood, Sweat, And Tears! Harley Race, Bruiser Brody, Terry Funk, Dusty Rhodes, Brett Hart, Undertaker, Ricky Steamboat. The List Is Endless Of World Class Opponents. Unparalleled! My 1984 Schedule Has Actually Been Called Impossible To Perform. 60 & 90 Minute Matches! Let’s Get Serious! @JohnCena , I Love You And Respect You, But You Ain’t Taking Nothing From @CodyRhodes ! If I Have To Fight My Way Through Security To Hit The Ring, I Will. I’ll Take The Day Off Of Blood Thinners. LFG! Let’s Do This!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As expected, Flair's post received massive backlash from the WWE Universe. Most want to see John Cena win his 17th world title in the main event of WrestleMania 41 and break The Nature Boy's record.

Please credit The Pro Wrestling Wire and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Korderas' quotes!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback