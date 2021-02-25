Ric Flair on the gift Triple H gave him after the death of his son Reid

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has revealed the heart-warming gesture by Triple H following the death of his son, Reid. The Nature Boy said that The Game gave him a Hall of Fame ring that had his late son's name on it.

Ric Flair's son sadly passed away at the age of 25 in 2013. Reid, who was a pro wrestler just like his father, died due to a drug overdose.

While speaking to WrestlingInc, Ric Flair spoke about his relationship with Triple H and the touching gesture by The Game after the heartbreaking loss of his son.

"I can remember after we buried Reid, I put one of my Hall of Fame rings on Reid. At NXT one time, Hunter said, ‘I need to talk to you,’ and I maybe thought I had done something wrong. And he called me into his office, and he had a duplicate ring with Reid’s name engraved on it. That’s someone who cares. I spent half the time with Hunter than I did with those guys (the Horsemen).” said Ric Flair.

Ric Flair said that his relationship with the McMahon family is "golden" and that they've always been there for him.

Ric Flair's friendship with Triple H

Ric Flair and Triple H at WrestleMania

Ric Flair has time and again praised Triple H and spoken in glowing terms about their friendship. The two-time Hall of Famer revealed last year that The Game is one of his best friends.

"Helping to see young guys get the opportunity to make the main roster, working with people on a daily basis. Plus he’s one of my two or three best friends. I just saw him at RAW and at TLC and had a nice talk with him." said Ric Flair.

The two were a part of Evolution, which was a dominant faction in WWE, and had an incredible time in the company working side by side.