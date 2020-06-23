Ric Flair gives details about the backstage morale on RAW

Ric Flair helped former WWE Champion Randy Orton take down Christian

Ric Flair is a 16-time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer

Flair and Christian

The legendary Superstar Ric Flair has been a regular in WWE ever since he returned to the company in 2002. While his in-ring career came to an end at WrestleMania 24 after he lost to Shawn Michaels, Flair has often made special appearances in WWE from time to time.

Interestingly, Ric Flair was part of RAW last week and helped Randy Orton defeat Christian in his 'in-ring' return after 6 years. The 2-time Hall of Famer went on to low-blow Christian in a surprising move right before his match against Randy Orton.

While speaking to WrestlingInc, Ric Flair spoke about what the backstage morale is like in WWE right now and how he is happy that Randy Orton and Edge are delivering great promos.

Oh, it was great. I'm the most fortunate guy in the world. The morale was great. It was fun catching up with Randy as I've been friends with his dad for so many years. I literally call his dad every time Randy steals [a match]. His promos are on fire and it's a whole different style than mine. His promo and Edge's promo – they're just on fire. He is on a premium high in this business and I'm so happy for Randy that he's getting premium acknowledgement.

Edge returned to RAW this week and gave out a warning to Randy Orton saying that he will be coming for The Viper. While it was believed that Edge may have to take some time off due his torn triceps injury he suffered at Backlash, it looks like WWE has no plans on stopping the feud between Edge and Randy Orton.

Ric Flair on Edge's injury

By involving himself in this program, Ric Flair has now come in the direct line of fire from Edge. Kayfabe aside, Flair also spoke about how Edge must be feeling after his injury:

I have not spoken to him personally, but I know those tears – the triceps, shoulder – it takes forever to heal. And a thing you don't want to do is, you don't want to rush that cause they're easy to tear again and then it becomes more problematic