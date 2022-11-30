Ric Flair gives his honest verdict on fans calling for WWE to fire Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey was in the trending section of Twitter for all the wrong reasons following Survivor Series. A group of unhappy fans reacted to Rousey's latest in-ring botch and wished to see her get ousted from WWE. Ric Flair commented on the #FireRondaRousey trend on his podcast and came out in support of the under-fire superstar.

The SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series. She has since received criticism for the underwhelming seven-minute match.

This isn't the first time Ronda Rousey has attracted heat from the audience, as she has arguably been a polarizing figure ever since she walked into the business from the MMA world. Ric Flair felt Rousey was a fantastic performer and stated he had an excellent personal relationship with the superstar.

Flair addressed the recent disapproval of Rousey's work and explained that viewers also need to also consider the quality of opponents she's facing. Here's what the WWE Hall of Famer said on his YouTube channel:

"I think Ronda is fabulous. Who doesn't like her again? I have to agree; I like Ronda personally. I think, you know, sometimes the need to look at who she is wrestling against, you know what I mean? You're not going to get the same match out of Ronda every time. The opponent's got to be able to carry their weight too." [4:26 - 5:44]

Ric Flair says Ronda Rousey will "never stop being a star"

It might have taken a while for the 35-year-old star to arrive in professional wrestling, but Rousey has maintained her dominant persona that she became known for as a mixed martial artist.

Ric Flair reminded everyone that Rousey was the UFC's most prominent female star before leaving the Octagon for the squared circle. While people complain about her in-ring skills, few can argue against Ronda Rousey's mainstream star power.

Ronda Rousey is seemingly an extremely crucial part of the WWE roster, and Ric Flair believes she will always be a significant attraction for the masses. He continued:

"Getting back to your point, she brings a lot of notoriety. She is arguably, and I actually pay a lot of attention to it now because I've become close friends with Julianna Pena, but she is the biggest box office female star they ever had at UFC. Ronda was just the biggest star. I don't think she is ever going to stop being a star. An attraction. And once again, these people online, who are they?" [5:45 - 6:48]

Do you agree with Ric Flair's take on the latest Ronda Rousey controversy? Share your views in the comments section below.

